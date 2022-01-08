Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Price Target Raised to CHF 173 at Barclays

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FLGZY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Flughafen Zürich from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flughafen Zürich currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

