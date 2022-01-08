Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company.

PDYPY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.19. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $65.78 and a twelve month high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

