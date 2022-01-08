Flux Price Reaches $2.68 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Flux has a market cap of $600.06 million and approximately $173.22 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.68 or 0.00006548 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Flux has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.40 or 0.00340123 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00086779 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00126714 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000144 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Flux Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 223,585,580 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

