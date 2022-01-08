Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro Sells 12,080 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $406,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $398,574.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $505,054.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $516,435.60.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

