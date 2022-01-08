Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 7,347 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $29,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $98,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $29.18 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.27%.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

