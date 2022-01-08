Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,604 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.46% of Clean Harbors worth $25,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $95.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.67. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

