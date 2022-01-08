Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 294,865 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,776 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,865 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $103,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 29.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 249,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.83.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $269.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $201.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

