Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.43% of Verint Systems worth $12,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after buying an additional 36,094 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average is $45.98.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $70,497.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $927,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,077 shares of company stock worth $1,711,556. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

