Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 368,844 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $43,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Amundi purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after buying an additional 2,779,586 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after buying an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,863,000 after buying an additional 1,382,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after buying an additional 1,047,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $86.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $169.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

