Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $150.38 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955,696 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $150,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 76.4% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 19,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 67,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after buying an additional 89,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 17,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $68.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

