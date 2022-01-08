Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after buying an additional 410,290 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,403,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,499,000 after purchasing an additional 342,740 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after purchasing an additional 260,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,210,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.85. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.03.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

