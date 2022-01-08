Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 1,247,636 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,723,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247,636 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $91,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

