Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $12,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 20.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 109.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $66.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 136.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.12 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

