Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,659,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,539 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up 1.3% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $197,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Shares of FITB opened at $48.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

