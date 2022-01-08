Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 15,946 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,946 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 209,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000.

VOO opened at $428.59 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $338.57 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $429.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

