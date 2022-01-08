Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 41,675 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 749,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,675 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $21,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,166 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,321,000 after buying an additional 1,163,800 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $257,989,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after buying an additional 968,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 32.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,670,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,766,000 after buying an additional 1,627,893 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE COLD opened at $31.00 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -103.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.21.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -293.32%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

