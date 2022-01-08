Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Fortis has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.33.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTS. FIL Ltd increased its position in Fortis by 20.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,125 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Fortis by 327.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,805,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Fortis by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,041,000 after purchasing an additional 622,957 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Fortis by 12.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 571,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Fortis by 14.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,403,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 560,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

