Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
FTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.
Shares of Fortis stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Fortis has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTS. FIL Ltd increased its position in Fortis by 20.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,125 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Fortis by 327.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,805,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Fortis by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,041,000 after purchasing an additional 622,957 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Fortis by 12.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 571,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Fortis by 14.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,403,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 560,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.
