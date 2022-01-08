Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives $58.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRG. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Aegis upped their price objective on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,794. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $828.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franchise Group by 123.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Franchise Group by 44.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.