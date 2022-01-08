Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

FC traded up $4.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.66. 149,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,431. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.83 million, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.