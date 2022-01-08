Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:FC traded up $4.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 149,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,431. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.22.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

