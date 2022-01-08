Freemont Management S.A. Has $35.78 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,900 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.7% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $314.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $212.03 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.34.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

