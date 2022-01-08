Freemont Management S.A. Has $35.78 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,900 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.7% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.34.

Shares of MSFT opened at $314.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.47 and its 200-day moving average is $305.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.03 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

