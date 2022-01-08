FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,800 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 769,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RAIL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,299. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.34.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 3,048.14% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

