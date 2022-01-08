Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.48) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.98% from the company’s current price.

FRES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.06) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.45) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.06) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.13) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,113.13 ($15.00).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 819.80 ($11.05) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 900.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 846.65. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 742.60 ($10.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,258.33 ($16.96).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.