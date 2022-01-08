fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on FUBO shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,566,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,011,785. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.96. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. Equities analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 701.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,624,000 after buying an additional 7,676,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,239,000 after buying an additional 3,095,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 2,003.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after buying an additional 2,306,692 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 121.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,916,000 after buying an additional 1,460,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 345.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,720,000 after buying an additional 1,394,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

