FujiCoin (FJC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.66 Million

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. FujiCoin has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $3.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FujiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FujiCoin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FujiCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,156.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.71 or 0.07680302 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.46 or 0.00316580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.94 or 0.00927356 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00073529 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.10 or 0.00467556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.05 or 0.00263432 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FJC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,929,636,979 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FujiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FujiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.