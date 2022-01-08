FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 1,820 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,794,851,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

