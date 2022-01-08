FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 1,210 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 42.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 658,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $55,871,000 after acquiring an additional 197,308 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 413,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,072,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 32,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 335,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS opened at $104.19 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.37.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.