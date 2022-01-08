FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 870 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.4% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,801 shares of company stock worth $48,305,317. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.