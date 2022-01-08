FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 283,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,772.04.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,434.58 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,342.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2,306.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.