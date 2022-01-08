FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $23.81 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.9% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

