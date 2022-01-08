FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 100 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $129.09 and a one year high of $209.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

