FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 930 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 65.4% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 246,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,129,000 after purchasing an additional 97,624 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $173.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.79. The company has a market cap of $239.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $175.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

