FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 3,580 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.73.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

