FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Takes $507,000 Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KFY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,320,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $10,135,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $8,734,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Korn Ferry by 68.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,018,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 92.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,028,000 after buying an additional 99,413 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KFY opened at $71.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.96.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

