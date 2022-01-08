FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Takes Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.34 and its 200 day moving average is $123.25.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

