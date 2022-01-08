FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.72. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.45.

NYSE CLR opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.