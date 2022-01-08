FY2021 Earnings Forecast for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Issued By Oppenheimer

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for iCAD in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iCAD’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $154.17 million, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.07. iCAD has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

In other iCAD news, CFO Charles Ross Carter acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761 and have sold 28,750 shares worth $271,025. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 324.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iCAD by 11.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the second quarter worth about $254,000. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

