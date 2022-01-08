FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Issued By Truist Securiti

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHAK. Cowen lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $69.56 on Thursday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.12 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 22.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 412.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 18.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 42.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

