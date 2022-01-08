FY2021 Earnings Forecast for W. R. Berkley Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $84.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.06. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $84.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.34%.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 53,856 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

