FY2022 EPS Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Lowered by Wedbush

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Floor & Decor in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.85.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FND. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $114.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.95.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 317.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,068,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 12.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

