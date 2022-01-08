FY2023 Earnings Estimate for New Residential Investment Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for New Residential Investment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.87 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 72.99%.
In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.
New Residential Investment Company Profile
New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.
