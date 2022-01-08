FY2023 Earnings Estimate for New Residential Investment Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for New Residential Investment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NRZ. JMP Securities increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.87 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.