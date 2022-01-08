FY2023 EPS Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Lifted by Cormark

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $2.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $73.50 price target on the stock.

GDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.08.

TSE:GDI opened at C$55.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$50.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$41.00 and a 1-year high of C$60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$408.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$419.75 million.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

