Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $78.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.36.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter worth $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter worth $58,909,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 2,004.9% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 701,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 668,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 565.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 346,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPG opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $113.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.50. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galapagos will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.