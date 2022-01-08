Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $746,327.00

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market cap of $14.07 million and $746,327.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $4.01 or 0.00009542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Galatasaray Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00060123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00079261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.94 or 0.07638926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00075165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,960.14 or 0.99824567 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galatasaray Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Galatasaray Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galatasaray Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.