GCN Coin (GCN) Price Down 30.2% Over Last Week

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $81,884.57 and $12.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.31 or 0.00320355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008710 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000865 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars.

