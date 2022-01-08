Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

GEGYY stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Genel Energy has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.182 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

