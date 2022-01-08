General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $1,060,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $2,133,000. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 78.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $211.74 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $146.53 and a 12-month high of $214.43. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.