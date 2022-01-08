General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,722 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

Shares of GD stock opened at $212.09 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $146.53 and a 1 year high of $214.43. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.73 and its 200-day moving average is $198.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.