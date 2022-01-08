GenesisX Price Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 23% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. GenesisX has a market cap of $35,824.12 and approximately $72.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000865 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,226,775 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.